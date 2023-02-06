Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Finn Wolfhard teases potential release date

Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things will be coming to its conclusion.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, gave fans an indication of when to expect the next season.

In an interview with GQ, Wolfhard estimated that he will be 22 years old when final season airs.

“By the time it comes out, I will be 22, I think. And I started working on the show when at 12. That is insane,” said the actor.

Wolfhard is currently 20, suggesting that the series will not be released until 2025.

“I’ll be able to drink with [co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5, which, couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind,” he added.

The show’s fourth season aired back in May and July 2022. No release date has currently been confirmed for the fifth and final run of episodes, though filming is expected to start within the next few months.

As for what he plans to do once the show is over, Wolfhard shared that he is not too worried about fame after his time at Stranger Things concludes. “For me, I’m not concerned with being relevant at all, ever. I’m just concerned with the people around me and the jobs that I’m doing day-to-day,” he shared.

He added that he worries about his peers who, at this strange junction, express a desire to stay busy. “When things feel really overwhelming and big, it can feel even more big to kid actors who just feel like it all can be gone in an instant

While much is still unknown about the forthcoming final season of Stranger Things, the show’s creators have given fans a few hints as to what to expect. Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling writing team who made the series, have already confirmed that the new season would break from a recurring series tradition.

They also revealed that the ending to the series was in fact originally planned for season two.