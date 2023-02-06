Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes eyes 'working again' after controversy die down?

Former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are burying the past to move on following their ABC departure.



According to PEOPLE, "They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the insider added.

"They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

It comes amidst the reports that Robach and Holmes's relationship is suffering due to their devastated exit from ABC.

The PR expert, Eric Schiffer, believed that the abrupt departure from the network might affect the pair, personally and professionally.

"I’m sure that their relationship is suffocating on some levels because to go from such a high of romantic excitement and co-appearing on the same show successfully to a grisly ending is really tough emotionally," he said.

However, sources close to the duo dismissed the speculations, saying the lovebirds are "doing fine since everything happened."

Meanwhile, the insider also disclosed that disagreement fraught among ABC employees on the network's handling of the pair's affair, adding, "A lot of staffers are disappointed how this was handled."



"It seems like half are supportive of how the network navigated the situation because they didn't like the attention, but half feel like their termination was wrong," the insider said.

"Mostly everyone liked Amy and TJ. It's a dicey situation."

ABC officially confirmed the exit of Robach and Holmes through a statement.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News Spokesperson said.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."