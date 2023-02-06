When Prince William shared Prince Gorge's concern about 'litter'

Prince William talks about his son, Prince George's discomfort with pollution.

Speaking to BBC in 2021, the Prince of Wales revealed how his eldest child has questions with littering around his school.

Speaking to a BBC podcast in 2021, William divulged: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years' time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late," they concluded.