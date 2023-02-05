Gina Rodriguez shares pregnancy updates on Instagram

Gina Rodriguez used Instagram to share pregnancy updates as well as recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with her husband Joe Locicero, according to People.



Gina is seen posing with her baby bump in front of a billboard for her new show, Not Dead Yet, recording a voiceover and speaking on a panel with her costars, in her Instagram post.

One video shows her playing Dance Dance Revolution with Locicero and she is seen showing off her belly next to her dog in one photo.

She jokes about people asking her due date in the caption as she promotes her new show, Not Dead Yet.

She wrote in the caption, "Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant. #NotDeadYet #NotUnpregnantYet #StopAskingMyDueDate Let's take some bets on what comes first, the TV show or the baby?!?!?"

Gina and Joe tied the knot in May 2019 and announced their first pregnancy on Gina's 38th birthday in July 2022.

