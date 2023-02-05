Smokey Robinson pays tribute to his best friend Berry Gordy in his speech

At the MusiCares Persons of the Year Gala on Friday night, which preceded the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Smokey Robinsons revealed the key to his decades-long success as he was honoured alongside Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, according to Fox News.



Smokey and Berry were the first dual recipients of the honour, which recognizes music industry figures for their artistic achievements and dedication to philanthropy.

Smokey said, "In my life, I’ve been blessed enough to get a few awards, but this one is really, really, really probably the most special to me because I’m getting this award tonight with my very best friend in the world."

He further added, "Because of him, not only me, you’ve seen so many people here tonight who were able to do what they do because of him. I’m standing here tonight because when I first met this man it was the beginning of my dream come true."

Smokey went on to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his friendship with Gordy, Did You Know.