Netflix Top Eight International series to get Hooked on: Check out the list

1. Babylon Berlin:

Country: Germnay

This German-noir television series begins before the onset of the Second World War, and follows Inspector Gereon Rath who travels to Berlin and stumbles upon dark secrets during his investigation of a pornography racket.





2. Borgen:

Country: Denmark

This Danish political drama follows the power struggles and sacrifices of Denmark's first female prime minister Birgitte Nyborg. The main focus of the story is the relevance of power in the political game and how it corrupts a person, and his or hers sense of integrity.







3. Lupin:

Country: France

This retelling of the classic French saga of Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and master of disguise, narrates a tale of revenge and deception.





4. Crash Landing on You:

Country: South Korea

This romantic comedy follows an heiress from South Korea who come across a paragliding accident and lands into the life of a North Korea officer who decides to help her escape.





5. Squid Game:

Country: South Korea

Hundreds of destitute people accept a mysterious invitation to play children's game in order to earn a massive prize, but learn the deadly nature of it all.





6. Kingdom:

Country: South Korea

A brave prince, despite treason charges, ventures into the dark to combat the evil that lurks, in order to save his kingdom from corruption, famine and a mysterious plague. Most of all, the prince wants to find out about the bewildering plague that spread out since the return of the dead king, and is turning people into monsters.





7. Giri/Haji:

Country: Japan/England

A Tokyo detective named Kenzo Mori, sets out to London to find his allegedly dead brother, Yuto, who is accused of murdering the nephew of an underworld criminal. During his investigation, Kenzo faces the dark nature of the corrupt underworld of London's criminal circuit.





8. Cable Girls:

Country: Spain

Set in the 1920s, the first time Spain's national telephone company was set in Madrid, the telenovela follows four young women, known as 'cable girls', working in the company and navigating through their love lives and progression as working women.