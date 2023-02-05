Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank relocating to US on Harry and Meghan's call?

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second child, could relocate to the US after the birth of their baby.

Prince Andrew's daughter and his son-in-law are likely to find a new home in the United States as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did in March 2020 after quitting the royal jobs.



Emily Prescott, the Mail on Sunday's Diary Editor, said to have been told Eugenie and Jack are looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Eugenie, who pairs her activism with a job at an art gallery, and Jack plan to rent first before buying their own home in the US, Prescott added.

Eugenie, who is known to be very close to her cousin Harry, has already lived across the pond, albeit on the East Coast.

There are also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been sending the princess details of homes close to where they live in Montecito.

Meghan and Harry settled down in the US just days after they officially stepped down as working members of the Firm. The couple initially found shelter at the home of actor and producer Tyler Perry before buying their own mansion after finding financial independence from the Firm through multi-year deals with the audio, video streaming giants.