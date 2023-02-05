Lee Jong Suk shows a cute gesture of support for Girlfriend IU

IU and actor Lee Jong Suk haven't been seen together since they confirmed their relationship months ago, but continue to show support for each other through little gestures.



On Saturday, February 4, the designer brand Beyond Closet shared a picture with Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk, on its Instagram page.

In the picture Lee Jong Suk can be seen looking dapper in a white puffer jacket over a grey shirt, and sweatpants.

According to Koreaboo, eagle-eyed netzines noted the 34 year old actor's hat with The Golden Hour on it, which is the same hat that IU wore during her 2022 The Golden Hour concerts.



