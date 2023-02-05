Drake wants Spotify to pay up amid 75 billion streams mark

Drake believes artists should get more "bonuses like athletes" after surpassing the milestone of 75 billion collective streams on Spotify.
According to NME, the Grammy winner reportedly achieved the highest number on the music streamer.
The millionaire rapper took to the Instagram story to share the news and advocated for artists, "We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive."
"[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates," the famed musician captioned.
The Her Loss rapper's remarks come amid the fact that he was named the highest earner on Spotify in 2021.
The Started From The Bottom singer's profits skyrocketed to $52.5m from 21.5 billion streams. The 36-year-old worth is nearly $250m, as per edm.com.
The Canadian rapper's comments mirrored the concerns of emerging artists who have been vocal on dismal profit sharing from streaming. The reportedly pay of services is around $0.003 to $0.005 per stream.
