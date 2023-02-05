Prince Harry has no friends in America, depends on Meghan?

The Duchess of Sussex, who loves to remain in limelight, has been out of spotlight for last few weeks, her absence from Harry's promotional interviews for "Spare" is adding to speculations about their relationship.



There are rumours that Meghan and Harry are not at the same page and would soon share their rift in the public as there is trouble in their marriage.



However, according to Heat magazine, Meghan chose to stay away because she wanted "to be seen as a person in her own right" and that it "annoys her that she's labelled clingy." She believes that the more time they spend apart, the more business ventures they can do independently.



The publication pointed out that "Harry's not got nearly the same number of friends in America" as Meghan Markle, "so it's a real change for him to suddenly detach himself from her following all three years as a unit." He considers it a "big change" to have to follow his wife's advice that "it'll do them both good to spread their wings a little."

Meghan Markle's absence from spotlight has set tongues wagging that they are thinking to part ways amid divorce predictions.

In January, a psychic claimed that their marriage will start to "fracture" and ultimately lead to them separating and this would turn Prince Harry into a "deeply troubled man."