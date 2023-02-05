Buckingham Palace ‘hiding’ Meghan Markle’s secret to ‘avoid fanning the flames’

File Footage

Buckingham Palace is reportedly hiding what really went down behind closed doors in order to keep from fanning the flames.



This claim has been brought to light by a royal expert and journalist close to Page Six.

During the course of their interview, the expert in question, Valentine Low addressed the bullying probe.

According to this findings, “The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them.”

“I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side. But my sources still very much stick to their story.”

For those unversed, Mr Low has released a book titled Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor and it details shocking insights regarding the innermost workings of the Palace.

He was also the one who broke the bullying story in the first place as well.