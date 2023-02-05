Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput jet-off to Jaisalmer to attend Siddharth, Kiara's wedding

The pre-wedding festivities are expected to commence from February 5

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and Karan Johar fly off to Jaisalmer to attend the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

The shutterbugs managed to click photos of them carrying their luggage and leaving for the wedding. The three were spotted at the Kalina airport.

The pictures showed the Kabir Singh actor wearing comfortable beige sweat pants and sweater with a pair of shades. He had a bag pack on his back. Meanwhile, his wife Mira stood in front of her wearing a white shirt with a black sweater.

On the other hand, filmmaker Karan looked dapper as he wore a black t-shirt with black pants and a black stripped jacket. He wore a pair of white joggers and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. Karan posed for the media while carrying a red and white leather bag pack.

Moreover, other celebs including Shabina Khan and Aarti Shetty were also spotted leaving for the wedding venue.

Earlier today, groom-to-be Siddharth was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport with his family. On the other hand, Kiara has also reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra to tie the knot with Sid.

As per IndiaToday, the pre-wedding festivities are all set to commence from today .i.e. February 5.