February 05, 2023
'Pathaan' sets new benchmarks as it becomes the highest-grossing film in overseas markets

By Web Desk
February 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan tops the list as the highest-grossing film in four major overseas markets. 

The film broke all records in Australia last week. By Friday, it topped the list in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the remaining two markets; Gulf and North America, Pathaan achieved the remarkable milestone yesterday.

The films that topped the list previously were of different nature, maturity level in comparison to Pathaan. Also they behaved differently in the markets. Dhoom 3 was last film that earned the title previously in 2013.

Take a look at the highest- grossing films in the overseas markets:

North America:

  • Pathaan: $13.50 million
  • Dangal: $12.37 million
  • Padmavat: $12.16 million
  • P.K: $10.57 million
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan: $8.13 million

Gulf:

  • Pathaan: $9.60 million (11 days)
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan: $9.45 million
  • Dangal: $8.80 million
  • Sultan: $8.60 million
  • Dilwale: $8.45 million

Australia:

  • Pathaan: A$3.90 million (11 days)
  • Padmaavat: A$3.16 million
  • Dangal: A$2.63 million
  • Sanju: A$2.41 million
  • P.K: $2.11 million

United Kingdom:

  • Pathaan: £3.10 million (11 days)
  • Dhoom 3: £2.71 million
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan: £2.66 million
  • My Name is Khan: £2.63 million
  • Dangal: £2.56 million

According to PinkVilla, all these markets will witness a new benchmark in their total gross. For instance; North America will see the first $15 million plus grosser, while Gulf will achieve its first $10 million grosser film. Moreover, Australia will soon hit $ 5 million whereas the United Kingdom will witness its first £4 grosser.