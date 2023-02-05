Meghan Trainor talks of the ‘one song’ she regrets giving to a girl group

Meghan Trainor has just weighed in on the only song she’s ever given away to the group Fifth Harmony, and regretted ever since.

The song in question is Sledgehammer and was offered to the former girl group a few years ago.

In her most recent chat with PopCrush, the 29-year-old Made You Look singer admitted, “'Sledgehammer' by Fifth Harmony is such a great one.”



For those unversed, the song is the second single from the group’s debut album Reflection and has topped 40 Billboard Hot 100’s multiple times.

But its virality is not the only reason Trainor loves the song, reportedly, it holds a lot of sentimental value.

This was the song that ended up “really impressing” her husband actor Daryl Sabara, and solidified to Trainor that he was indeed her soulmate.