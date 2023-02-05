Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh nightmare

Just like the Britons, Americans also seem to be fed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's repeated stunts as they have urged the couple to return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are causing huge damage to their reputation by allegedly making their and royal family's private life public for dollars.

Harry and Meghan have suffering a fresh nightmare as their US popularity plummets. One royal expert has advised the couple to 'move back to the UK'.

"I am going to tell you something you do not want to hear, in the States the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK," said LA-based royal expert Kinsey Schofield.



She added: "That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that is the last thing Brits want."

Americans have realised the "only interesting thing" about the Sussexes was their connection to other royals, the host of the To Di For Daily podcast told GB News.

"They don't provide anything and I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family, so I think that they've got to be closer to the British Royal Family," the commentator continued.

Ms Schofield went on: "Americans are waiting for them to begin their life of service And the problem with fame, which Meghan Markle has chased all of her life, is that the bigger you get, the more the public holds you accountable."