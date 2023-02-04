John Legend discusses his future with 'The Voice': 'I'll be back'

John legend discussed his future on The Voice with Enews correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere.

"I won't be here this season, but I'll be back," John Legend spoke on taking a break from NBC's The Voice.

Legend, 44, who recently welcomed newborn daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen, admitted that he isn't sure how long he will maintain his position as the coach.

He said, "It's amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I'm proud to be part of the legacy of the show."



According to the outlet, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will reprise their role as coaches, as the show premieres on March 6, on the other hand, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will feature as first-timers.



Season 23 will be Blake Shelton's last season as a coach, as he has appeared on every season of The Voice since its premiere in 2011.

