Khloe Kardashian slays in catsuit after backlash for editing daughter's photo

Khloe Kardashian slayed in stylish animal print catsuit ahead of dinner for Corey Gamble's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration on Friday.

The reality star, 38, was accompanied by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq at the event.

Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the skintight ensemble, the Kardashians alum opted for a pair of matching heels to add height to her frame.

The media personality styled her blonde locks in a perfect up do, while, her 25-year-old sister opted for a black off shoulder dress which she paired with matching gloves.

Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

While, Offering a glimpse inside the event, Khloe told her followers that Corey has a capsule collection coming up with the fashion brand.

Corey has been associated with Khloe and Kylie's mother Kris Jenner since 2014, he is originally a business executive and talent manager.

The outing comes after Khloe clapped back at claims that she uses a controversial diabetes medication to lose weight.



