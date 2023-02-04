Khloe Kardashian slays in catsuit after backlash for editing daughter's photo

Khloe Kardashian slayed in stylish animal print catsuit ahead of dinner for Corey Gamble's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration on Friday.
The reality star, 38, was accompanied by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq at the event.
Khloe showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the skintight ensemble, the Kardashians alum opted for a pair of matching heels to add height to her frame.
The media personality styled her blonde locks in a perfect up do, while, her 25-year-old sister opted for a black off shoulder dress which she paired with matching gloves.
While, Offering a glimpse inside the event, Khloe told her followers that Corey has a capsule collection coming up with the fashion brand.
Corey has been associated with Khloe and Kylie's mother Kris Jenner since 2014, he is originally a business executive and talent manager.
The outing comes after Khloe clapped back at claims that she uses a controversial diabetes medication to lose weight.
