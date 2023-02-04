Zach Braff gushes over Florence Pugh while working on upcoming movie A Good Person

Zach Braff has recently opened up about his working experience with Florence Pugh on his new movie A Good Person.
In a new interview with The Guardian, Braff, who dated Pugh for three years, said, “I was just in awe of her.”
“You can’t find an actor from Meryl Streep to someone fresh out of school that doesn’t think Florence is a pretty extraordinary talent,” stated the 47-year-old.
Braff continued, “There’s just something about her, she’s got that movie star quality.”
“And it’s natural – she’s not trained classically in any way. It’s just in her blood, in her soul,” he noted.
Braff pointed out that “casting Pugh alongside Morgan Freeman” was “like the great old Jedi Master Yoda [acting opposite] the young, exciting ingenue”.
Recalling the time when Freeman said yes to the movie, Braff mentioned, “my phone rang, and I remember it was Florence who held it up to me because it said Morgan Freeman across the top.”
“I answered it and without even saying ‘Hey Zach’ or anything he just said, ‘I see myself on every page of the script’,” added Braff.
Meanwhile, A Good Person is slated to release in UK cinemas on March 24.
Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to screen as a desperate father in Netflix series 'Eric'
Prince William worries the upcoming coronation will feature a ‘staged damaging stunt’
Meghan Markle has just been branded a ‘person of profound selfishness’
'The Flash' claims that upcoming season of the series will have an emotional return of Green Arrow
A palace insider spilled the beans that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at coronation
Victoria Beckham believes rebuilding brand Beckham would make Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mend bond with her, source