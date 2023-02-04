



Here’s how Olivia Newton-John will be honoured at her memorial service in Australia

Olivia Newton-John’s memorial service will be held in her childhood city of Melbourne, Australia.

According to PEOPLE, the memorial will take place at the Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne on February 26, months after her death in August 2022.

Sharing details, the outlet reported that the tickets for the service will be free and fans can register for the service at vic.gov.au/olivia-newton-john starting from February 10.

The media outlet further mentioned that the event will have special tributes from family and friends as well as a musical performance by Delta Goodrem, who previously teamed up with late star and played in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

In a statement issued to the media, Daniel Andrews, who is the Premier for the State of Victoria, said, “Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation.”

“We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim,” he added.