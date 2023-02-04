Meghan Markle ‘ecstatic’ to control King Charles ‘misguided wish for family unity’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘relishing ‘ in King Charles’ desire to maintain family unity, when all is ‘under’ her control.



The conversation arose once royal commentator and author Dan Wootton turned to the Mail Online in his op-ed.

It reads, “[Prince Williams] fears are well-founded and not paranoia, especially after Harry recently told his close friend Bryony Gordon in an increasingly deranged interview that for relations to heal with his family ‘what I’d really like is some accountability’ and, he added, ‘an apology to my wife’.”

“In this context, it’s Meghan who now holds the key to appeasing her husband and granting Charles his misguided wish of family unity on his big day. That’s a situation that Meghan will relish.”