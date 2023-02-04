Kit Harrington announces he and Rose Leslie are expecting baby no. 2

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting another baby together after they welcomed a baby boy in February 2021.

Harrington appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2023, where he announced the happy news.

Fallon asked Kit how his son was doing and the actor, 36, responded by saying that was “good.”

The actor coyly added that “he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.”

The crowd erupted into applause and cheers upon hearing the news. After congratulating the actor, Fallon asked if he was nervous or excited about the news.

“I’m terrified,” he quipped. “You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months,” he said, before quickly adding, “well, the man is, anyway.”

“But, this time you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You’re like, you get practical real quick. Because you know what’s in store.”

The Eternals actor also added that he and wife Leslie thinks that their son might be “quite smart” for acting, but he enjoys “applause.”



“Well, it’s surprising, seeing as we’re both actors,” he said referencing his son’s intelligence. “We’re not sure where that’s come from.”

“You don’t want him to be an actor?” asked Fallon.

“Well, he loves applause. We, like, every time he sort of does something good, we give him applause and we’re worrying that’s kind of pushing him towards acting,” he said.

“We’re a bit like, you might be too smart for this… go save the world. We’re sick, we had no choice.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming season 2 of Game of Thrones in 2011. While Harington starred as Jon Show in the HBO hit, Leslie made several appearances as Ygritte during seasons 2 to 4.

It took nearly four years for the extremely private couple to actually confirm their relationship during their first red carpet outing in 2016.