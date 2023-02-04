Kim Kardashian embracing stereotype of soccer mom to become better parent after divorce

Kim Kardashian is trying to become the soccer mom stereotype in an effort to prove herself as the better parent after divorce from Kanye West.

The Kardashians star is always spotted supporting her kids at their games whether it’s her son Saint's soccer matches or daughter North's basketball games.

A psychologist told The Sun that the reality TV star has embraced the “stereotype of the soccer mom” ever since she became a single mother.

Dr. Danielle McGraw, Licensed clinical psychologist, said “Being a parent tends to be a heavily weighted identity and especially for soccer moms like Kim.”

"The stereotype of a soccer mom is that she sacrifices herself for their children and puts them first,” she added. “She sends the message, I'm present in my child's life and am a good mom.”

“For Kim however, it's slightly deeper since a lot of other aspects of her identity are attributed to her family of origin.

"Even with most of her career, it revolves around a partnership with others, even with Skims,” the psychologist continued. “Her kids weren't given to her by her family and she's a single mom now.”

"To Kim being a soccer mom is a huge part of her personality now and identity because it's something that's just her,” she said.

"After a divorce, there's sometimes an inherent pressure to be better parents and the better parent,” McGraw added.

"But again, what she's ultimately doing is telling the world and her children that she's there for them no matter what."