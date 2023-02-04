King Charles ‘secret son’ is in ‘damage control’, says Simon Dorante-Day’s sisters

Simon Dorante-Day, who claims to be the illegitimate son of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, is said to be in ‘damage control’.

Two women – Tracie who claims to be Simon’s “potential birth sister” while Amanda who is Simon’s older adoptive sister, recently debunked his “fake claims”.

During her recent conversation with Daily Star, Amanda said: “He's very much in damage control and has gone to town attempting to discredit me as he has so often done previously when we publish the truth.”

Reacting to his sister’s claims, Simon took to Facebook to call out Amanda and Tracie while branding the King “a criminal”.

"The criminal King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla know the abuse I was put through to cover up the truth that I am their biological son,” he wrote on January 23.

Speaking to the publication, Amanda also noted that Simon’s Facebook post was evidence of the "lengths he will go to, trying to maintain his facade."

"We are just keen to get the truth out, that there are always two sides to a story,” she added.