Kanye West was nervous about career over after Taylor Swift incident?

Kanye West feared his career might go downhill after the Taylor Swift incident at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, according to rapper's music collaborator Consequence.



During an interview with HipHopDX, the 45-year-old said the Grammy winner was concerned his career was finished after the next single, Power, did not live up to the expectations.

"To be 100% honest, 'Power' is 'Power' now, but that was the first record off that cycle, and 'Power' was kinda the first time it didn't go all the way," the U.S. rapper added.

"It didn't do what 'Gold Digger' did, it didn't do what 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' did, and it didn't do what 'Stronger' did.

"So it was kinda like, 'What we gonna do?' We ain't got no out-the-gates smash. We got a single, and they playing it, but it wasn't that one."

The Spaceship singer revealed that the 45-year-old tried to change his strategy and released G.O.O.D. Fridays, and giving out new songs every week till the rollout of his fifth studio album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

"It doesn't eradicate the Taylor Swift incident. It's not big enough to K.O. that," he said. "Brands ain't gonna forget that touring ain't gonna forget that, so forth and so on. So which put Kanye in a corner, and he came out flying."

Meanwhile, West and Swift's spat settled when the Gold Digger rapper apologized to the Grammy winner.

However, in 2016, Ye reignited the feud with Famous release, where he rapped about how he and Swift "might still have ***" and said he "made that bitch famous."

Later, the Anti-hero singer seemingly hit back at West in the award acceptance speech at Grammy Awards in 2016.

"As the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."