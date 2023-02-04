Australians likely to decide King Charles' fate in 2025: report

Australia is expected to remove King Charles as Head of State in a referendum to be held in 2025, according to a report.

Daily Express reported that campaigners for the monarchy in Australia are preparing for a referendum on the country becoming a republic in two years.

It said the Australian government might pursue such a proposal in two stages with an initial vote on the principle of whether or not to abolish the monarchy and a second to determine how a new Head of State is chosen.

Australia, Antigua and Jamaica are viewed as likely to become republics out of the 14 realms where King Charles III is Head of State.

The publication reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already tasked Labour Party MP Matt Thistlethwaite with overseeing Australia's transition to a republic.