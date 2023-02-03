Kelly Clarkson shares about wardrobe malfunction and mishaps onstage

Kelly Clarkson recently discussed her biggest stage mishap with Shania Twain and related the time she experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing, according to Fox News.



Kelly revealed that her dress was about to go off in one of her shows and it would have made the headlines as she was going 'commando' at that time. She also talked about her biggest mishap on stage when her horse pooped on the stage.

Kelly said, "One time in my quick change they forgot to do something. They zipped me but didn’t do the – and I jumped around a lot on that tour, so my dress almost completely came off. So, that would have gone real European beach real quick."

She further added, "Actually the biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse. My horse, I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it’s big, and it’s steamy, and it’s stinky, you know."