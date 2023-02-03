Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 Episode titles and director names unveiled: Check it out





Netflix Outer Banks season 3 episode titles, directors and writers have been revealed.

The series will see many directorial debuts and returning writers and directors too. According to What's on Netflix, Gonzalo Amat, who has worked on the show previously as a cinematographer, is making his directorial debut.





Episode Title List for Outer Banks Season 3:

Episode 301 – Poguelandia

Runtime: 50 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 302 – The Bells

Runtime: 45 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 303 – Fathers and Sons

Runtime: 47 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 304 – The Diary

Runtime: 44 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Darnell Martin

Episode 305 – Heists

Runtime: 53 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 306 – The Dark Forest

Runtime: 50 minutes

Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Story by Rachel Sydney Alter & Nicholas Schutt

Directed by Valerie Weiss

Episode 307 – Happy Anniversary

Runtime: 53 minutes

Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Story by Crystal Garland & Joey Elkins

Directed by Gonzalo Amat

Episode 308 – Tapping the Rudder

Runtime: 48 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Valerie Weiss

Episode 309 – Welcome to Kitty Hawk

Runtime: 52 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 310 – Secret of the Gnomon

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate







