Jay Leno's joke on Jeremy Renner's accident sparks fans reaction: 'be more careful'

Comedian Jay Leno sparked outrage among fans after posting a joke about Jeremy Renner's serious snowplow accident on Twitter.



The 72-year-old comedian Jay Leno, who also met a serious accident in November 2022, turned to the social networking platform to crack a joke about The Avengers actor's life-threatening situation.

While the move may have been an attempt to shed some light on their recent tragedies, the reaction on his joke sees Twitter users slamming the comedian for his apparent insensitivity.

Many fans including a few celebrities quote-tweeted his tweet and shared their immediate response on the joke of the former host of Tonight Show at NBC.

For the unaware, Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year's Day after he was crushed by a snowplow while trying to clear a driveway near his Nevada home.

The 52-year-old actor suffered blunt chest trauma and required two surgeries, he updated fans about his health on January 4, 2023 with an Instagram post.