Friday February 03, 2023
Ryan Reynolds surprises fans at restaurant after Seneca college visit in Toronto

By Web Desk
February 03, 2023
Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance at an Italian restaurant during his latest visit to Toronto.

The Free Guy star made an unexpected entrance at an Italian restaurant hours after making a surprise visit to Seneca College.

Reynolds met several journalism students at Seneca and went for a tour throughout the campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Deadpool actor also shared a snap of the visit to his Twitter, where he wrote, “Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud”.

Hours after his visit to the college, Reynolds was spotted at Il Pistino, an Italian eatery in Unionville. The owners posted the actor’s visit on their Instagram Story.

“Thank you @vancityreynolds for joining us,” reads the Instagram Story post from the restaurant, which featured the Red Notice actor bearing a smile.

Destination Markham shared that post on Twitter, the city’s tourism board, which Mayor Frank Scarpitti retweeted.