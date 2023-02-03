 
Friday February 03, 2023
By Web Desk
February 03, 2023
Netflix top 25 trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix has revealed the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of trending shows:

Movies:

  1. You People
  2. Pamela, A Love Story
  3. Narvik
  4. Sniper: Ghost Shooter
  5. The Hurricane Heist
  6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  7. The Price of Family
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home
  9. An Action Hero
  10. Inheritance
  11. All Quiet on the Western Front
  12. Puss in Boots
  13. Mission Majnu
  14. Raangi
  15. Sing
  16. F9
  17. The Prince & Me
  18. Devotion
  19. Let Him Go
  20. Taxi Driver
  21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
  22. Alkhallat+
  23. The Nanny Diaries
  24. Den of Thieves
  25. Last Seen Alive

Series:

  1. La chica de nieve
  2. Lockwood & Co.
  3. Ginny & Georgia
  4. Physical: 100
  5. Wednesday
  6. La Reina del Sur
  7. Record of Ragnarok
  8. Vikings: Valhalla
  9. Til Money Do Us Part
  10. Şahmaran
  11. Cunk on...
  12. Fauda
  13. Crash Course In Romance
  14. Les Combattantes
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. The Unbroken Voice
  17. The Glory
  18. Café con aroma de mujer
  19. Kings of Jo'Burg
  20. Chainsaw Man
  21. Kaleidoscope
  22. The Interest of Love
  23. Alchemy of Souls
  24. The Endless Night
  25. Awaken 