Netflix top 25 trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix has revealed the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending on the platform.
Here's the list of trending shows:
Movies:
Brad Pitt filed lawsuit earlier this year against Angelina Jolie over their once jointly owned vineyard, Chateau Miraval
Dwayne Johnson addresses his mother’s health woes after suffering a traffic accident
The upcoming documentary will be released on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17, 2023
Prince Harry criticised for 'incorrectly' calling himself 'Royal Patron' of UK charity
Andrew Tate mocked for saying he is bald by choice
Meghan and Harry warned about 'profiting off their status' as senior royals