Brad Pitt wants to depose Russian Oligarch in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has filed a motion demanding an emergency hearing to depose the Russian Oligarch who bought his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s stake in their $164 million French winery.



The Babylon star’s latest move came amid his continuous attempts to collect documents concerning the sale of Chateau Miraval from the Maleficent actor, her company and other parties involved.

As reported by Radar Online, Pitt wants the information before the hearing, which is scheduled for March, to determine if the case will continue to be fought in California.

For the unversed, Pitt filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Jolie over their once jointly owned vineyard in the south of France, Chateau Miraval.

The former flames had bought a controlling stake in the said vineyard in 2008 and decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other.

However, the Eternals star sold her interests in the winery following her messy divorce from Pitt in 2016, to Russian liquor giant Stoli enraging the Fight Club actor.

In his suit, Pitt claimed that Jolie did not ask him before selling her shares to Tenute del Mondo, owned by businessman Yuri Shefler referred to in court documents as “an aggressive third-party competitor."

Jolie filed a $250 million cross-complaint via her former company, alleging that Pitt wanted to take over the company as payback for their divorce and their child-custody battle.

The legal drama between the exes went from nasty to nuclear after Jolie herself filed a cross-complaint against Pitt claiming that the actor physically abused her and her kids during their 2016 plane fight.