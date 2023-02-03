Prince Harry reveals reason he was 'not sure' about Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry was worried about Queen Elizabeth II's opinions on Chelsy Davy.
In his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he loved his ex-girlfriend's free-spirit, but was also afraid of her acceptability into the family.
He began: "I cherished Chels’s carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherished all those things about her…but I couldn’t help worrying how Granny might feel about them."
Harry added: "Or the British public. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to accommodate them. I wanted so badly to be a husband, a father…but I just wasn’t sure."
Harry and Chelsy brokeup in 2010.
