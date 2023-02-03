Angelina Jolie shares her heartbreaking moments

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie broke down in tears as she surveyed heartbreak post genocide in Sinjar.

The filmmaker uploaded several images to her Instagram page on Thursday to share her experience of visiting the war-torn country with fans.

The Oscar-winning actress, who had tears in her eyes in the images, described her feelings in a lengthy note, saying: "An emotional day with my friend @Nadia_Murad, who I was honored to spend the day with in Sinjar in Iraq."

Angelina continued that her Nobel Price laureate friend Nadia is doing so much through Nadia's Initiative to help the communities. The people are recovering after struggling through 'conflict and genocide,' noted Jolie.



Jolie was last seen in Paris on Monday as she visited the Guerlain offices; the star donates her modeling fee from the perfume company to charity.