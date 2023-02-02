Pamela Anderson claims her female babysitter ‘molested’ her when she was little

Pamela Anderson has recently made shocking confession about being abused by her female babysitter in new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.



The Baywatch star recalled, “I had some horrible things happen when I was little.”

“I had a babysitter and my parents thought she was a great babysitter because she brought presents all the time, but she was molesting me.”

She continued, “It was three or four years of abuse. She always told me not to tell my parents. I tried to protect my brother from her. I tried to kill her.”

Pamela explained, “I tried to stab her in the heart with a candy cane pen. And then I told her I wanted her to die and then she died in a car accident the next day.”

“So, I thought I killed her with my magical mind and I couldn't tell anyone. But I was sure that I did it, that I wished her dead and she died,” confessed Pamela.

She added, “I lived with that my whole really young life.”