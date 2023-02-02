Jailed director Jafar Panahi protests with hunger strike

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who has been in prison for the last six months, has started a hunger strike in Tehran's Evan jail.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the No Bears filmmaker's wife, Tahereh Saeidi, took to Instagram to announce the protest.
The 62-year-old released statement from his prison cell, saying, "This arrest was more like banditry and hostage-taking than the execution of a judicial sentence.
The Caméra d'Or winner stated he would not take any food, drink or medicine until his freedom from prison.
"I will remain in this state until perhaps my lifeless body is freed from prison," Panahi continued.
Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities reactivated a six-year sentence initially handed out to Panahi in 2010 with a 20-year filmmaking and travel ban.
The sentence was linked to his appearance at the 2009 funeral of a student killed in the Green Revolution.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed from Oprah Winfrey’s 69th birthday bash
Jennifer Garner is ‘very happy’ with beau John Miller a year after reconciliation
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC after she joined it as legal analyst
BLACKPINK Jennie offers a glimpse into her stay at Abu Dhabi during 'Born Pink' tour
Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses about Dolly Parton as a producer on her hit series
Serena Williams talks of Will Smith Oscars controversy a year after the incident