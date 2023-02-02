Zara Tindall brings ‘more important’ friend than husband to Cheltenham Racecourse

Zara Tindall recently made a public appearance with a friend ‘more important’ than her husband Mike Tindall as she enjoyed races at Cheltenham Racecourse.

As per the details, the only daughter of Princess Anne was accompanied by her close friend Dolly Maude.

However, the fact that raised the royal commentator’s eyebrows was the pin on her outfit that read “lady in waiting”.

Zara’s spokesperson told Daily Mail about her decision to not adopt this tradition dating back to the middle ages.

He told Daily Mail: “It was a joke. Zara doesn’t have any sort of lady-in-waiting."

Meanwhile, commentator Richard Eden claimed that the badge granted her friend entry to the exclusive royal box at Cheltenham.

Previously, Duncan Larcombe said that King Charles III would extend his full support to Zara if she decided to appear on the reality show after her husband.

“Zara appearing on Strictly is not out of the realm of possibility. It would be a gamble, but I think if she were to say she wanted to do it, she’d have the full support of King Charles,” the expert added.

The expert said: "The invitation will already have arrived on Zara’s mat, probably for the umpteenth time, but it would be a very safe programme for her to take part in. Watch this space…”

“With his raised profile, Mike will now be of more value to more organisations – organisations that might normally want to get a working royal on board – so I think we can expect to see a lot more of him and Zara over the coming year,” Duncan.