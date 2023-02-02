David Harbour and wife Lily Allen flaunt their Brooklyn town house: Watch

Looks like David Harbour and his wife are maximalists when it comes to home décor.

The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020, appeared on the cover story of Architectural Digest’s March issue. In the accompanying video, the couple shared inspiration behind what Allen dubbed as their ‘weird and wonderful’ home.

“Lily is someone who lives with colour in a deeper way than most. Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric—it's exciting,” the Stranger Things actor said of his wife’s playful design style.

Home design has been a part of the pair’s relationship, which began in 2019, from the start.

The Hellboy alum revealed that the 37-year-old singer told him she always wanted a Plain English kitchen on their very first date, referencing the storied cupboard makers.

Watch the video here:

After sparking romance rumours in 2019, the actor, 47, and singer tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding in September 2020. In addition to having an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony, the couple was joined by Allen's two children, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, per People Magazine.



“I’m so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything,” Harbour told People about Allen in 2021.

“We can share this experience of walking through life together,” he continues. “I’m always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I’ve been alone for most of my life.”