Hilaria Baldwin posts heartwarming family snap ahead of Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting charges

Hilaria Baldwin expressed gratitude towards fans for their support during ‘unimaginable time’ she referred to husband Alec Baldwin’s legal battle.

Hilaria’s post came just hours before her husband was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Taking to her Instagram, Hilaria dropped a heartwarming picture of her seven kids with Alec, lovingly surrounded the actor.

The yoga enthusiast posted the thank you note amid the 30 Rock actor’s legal battle as it has been reported that Alec will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,

Hilaria took a moment to acknowledge what fan support means to her family. "I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village."

"You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy. Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone,” the Witches Anonymous podcast host added.

"Alec, we love you and we are here for you," she concluded and posted a photo of their kids piling on and around the actor.

Hilaria and Alec, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to seven kids including Leo: Carmen Gabriela, 9; Raphael Thomas, 7½; Romeo Alejandro David, 4 ½; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2; Maria Lucía Victoría, 23 months; and 4-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.