'Pathaan' was not the only reason behind 'Shehzada's' delay

Reportedly, Rohit Dhawan is making another promotional song with Kartik and Kriti especially choreographed by Bosco Martis

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada's release got postponed not only in respect of Pathaan but also for some other reasons.

As per the sources, director Rohit Dhawan is making a new promotional song with Kartik and Kriti Sanon. The reason behind this is that Pathaan’s both songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan has topped the music charts and no song has been able to compete them ever since they have released, not even Munda Sona Hoon Main and Chedkhaniyan.

The sources claimed: “Besharam rang and Jhoome jo Pathaan are topping the music charts. No movie song released since January, including Shehzada’s Munda Sona Hoon main and Chedkhaniyan, has been able to match their popularity.”

“So, the makers decided to shoot a new promotional song that will pique audiences’ interest, added sources.”

The song will be especially choreographed by Bosco Martis; the same choreographer who choreographed Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The sources further revealed that the Shehzada makers feared over the inadequate screens on February 10. “Exhibitors want to make the most of Pathaan’s glorious run. It remains to be seen how many screens Shehzada gets in mid-February when Pathaan will enter its fourth week.”

SRK's blockbuster film is making a history at the box office and at this time, the release of other movies during Pathaan’s hype would affect their collection, reports News18.