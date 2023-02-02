Selena Gomez posts makeup-free selfies, Nicola Peltz calls her 'most beautiful ever'

File footage

Selena Gomez celebrated her natural beauty in latest social media post as she posted makeup-free snaps.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and dropped several makeup-free selfies.

Gomez treated her 375million followers with the unfiltered new clicks, in which she was seen donning two different sweatshirts, including a black one and blue one.

The Wolves singer also had her hair wavy and down and gave a slight smile to the camera. She simply captioned the post "me."

Gomez’s post garnered love and praise in no time. The singer’s fans and celebrity pals flocked to the comments section, leaving love-filled comments.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham wrote, "Most beautiful ever," while fitness influencer Whitney Simmons also said, "Love you perfect sweet angel bby."

Gomez’s latest post came after she had to give an update on her health as fans questioned her hand tremor in a recent video.