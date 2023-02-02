Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff dance to 'Mein Khiladi' from film 'Selfiee', video goes viral

Originally song 'Mein Anari Tu Khiladi' features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shake a leg on Selfiee's new released song Mein Khiladi.

Akshay shared the video on his Instagram handle where the duo can be seen dancing their hearts out to the new party anthem. He also suggested his fans to make a dance video with their best friends.

He wrote: “So @tigerjackieshroff played #MeinKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #Main Khiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost. #Selfiee.”

Fans are praising the energy of both the actors in the comment section. One of them wrote: “Wooooohoooo. Awesome Akki & Tiger… Loving it Grooving Mannn.”



Meanwhile, some fans requested Kumar for a collab on this song with the OG Saif Ali Khan. One of the social media users wrote: “I don’t know if Saif is on Insta, but there has to be a collab with Saif for this song! It’d be a crime not to do it.”

Song Mein Khiladi is basically a remake of the old iconic song featuring Akshay and Saif from film Mein Anari Tu Khiladi.

This time actor Emraan Hashmi has stepped into the shoes of Saif and can be seen setting the screen on fire with the Khiladi actor.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to collaborate in film Selfiee which is slated to release February 24.