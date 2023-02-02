Gisele Bündchen wishes ‘only wonderful things’ to ex Tom Brady after his NFL retirement

Gisele Bündchen wished her ex-husband Tom Brady after he announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 that he is retiring from football “for good.”

The Brazilian model had nothing but love for her former beau after making that decision following their divorce in October 2022.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.,” she commented beneath his Instagram video Wednesday morning.

The NFL athlete retired from the sport last year to focus on his family, while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen. However, according to Page Six when the Quarterback withdrew his retirement, the two had entered into an “epic fight” over his decision

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source shared with the outlet.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

The former couple were unable to work out their differences, and confirmed in October 2022 that they had not only filed for divorce but had already finalised it after 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen — who share children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — said in their separate statements that they would be co-parenting their kids.