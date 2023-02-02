Netflix shares trailer for upcoming German movie 'Faraway' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming movie Faraway which is slated to release on March 8, 2023.

The romantic-comedy movie is the project of German director Venessa Jopp who is famous for his directorial work in Honolulu and Forget America.

Faraway follows the story of a woman named Zeynep who is unhappy and leaves her home in search of new life.

After her mother’s death, she is in total disaster and escapes to an island in Croatia to find peace and freedom.

Naomi Krauss plays the lead role in the movie and other staring cast include Goran Bogdan, Adnan Maral, Bahar Balci, Artjom Gilz, and Davor Tomic.

Check out the trailer:



