Aamir Khan producing a film for Salman Khan? Details inside

Aamir Khan has been working on a film and thinks Salman is perfect for the character

Reportedly, Aamir Khan will be producing a film for Salman Khan anytime soon.

As per the buzz circulating around, Aamir has offered a film to Salman. The latter will be working as a producer for the that new film.

Sources told PinkVilla, “Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan, and that he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan.”

Reports reveal that the Dabangg actor has shown interest to star in the film produced by Khan.

“This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film more than anyone else in the industry. It’s a script and character that justifies Salman’s aura but with strong content and a flow of emotions. It’s a subject very close to Aamir’s heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman, added sources.”

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir announced that he is taking a break from acting. Ever since, Salman has been asking him to comeback to the big screen. As per the sources, “Salman being Salman has asked Aamir to get back to acting as soon as possible. He has extended all support to Aamir, and even motivated the Perfectionist to get things rolling.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, reports News18.