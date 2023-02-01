Christine Taylor says she and husband Ben Stiller thought of each other as 'rebounds'

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor discussed their romance in Christine's podcast and claimed that they had originally planned to date again as a rebound relationship but instead decided to get married, according to Fox News.
Christine revealed on the podcast that she and Stiller had thought of each other as rebounds but they got married after Stiller proposed to her when she was filming the 2000 film Meet the Parents.
Christine said on the podcast, "We were both each others, I would say, like sort of rebound relationship."
Stiller also confirmed, "We weren't taking it seriously, for sure."
Taylor also shared about the moment Stiller proposed to her. She said, "That was sort of the life imitating art moment, it was really, you were sort of planning a proposal to me while you were shooting, unbeknownst to me, while you were shooting 'Meet the Parents.'"
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor got married in 2000 and separated in 2017 but the duo got back together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
