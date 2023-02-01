Meera Jee to play Meena Kumari’s role in Pakeezah remake

Pakistani film star Meera Jee will be seen playing role of Meena Kumari in Pakeezah’s remake. She has given the confirmation that she will be the lead of classic film’s remake.
In an interview with SAMAA Digital, Meera opened up about her future plans in showbiz and revealed that she will be seen in sequel of Pakeezah, a film released back in 1972. Earlier, as per the rumors, Mahira Khan was supposed to play this role but Meera has confirmed that she will be initiating shoot for the film in March 2023.
Pakeezah was a masterpiece released by Indian cinema in 90’s. It was arguably one of the best works of late actress Meena Kumari who was said to be a classic diva of B-town. The film became a hit a month after she died.
