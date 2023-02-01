Beyoncé to kick off Renaissance World Tour 2023 from Europe

Beyoncé is returning with a brand new word tour, starting from Europe.
On Wednesday, February 1, Beyoncé announced through her Instagram post that she is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour 2023.
Coincidentally or Purposefully enough, the announcement coincides with the day, six years ago, when she revealed her surprise pregnancy with twins, as per People.
The world tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, will begin from Europe on May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The tour will then head off overseas to Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and more.
The North American part of the tour will start on July 8 from Toronto, Canada and then, it will be hitting 25 U.S. cities.
The U.S. cities in the leg include Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, East Rutherford, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, St. Louis, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Dallas, and Houston.
The tour is scheduled to wrap up in New Orleans on September 27.
This will be Beyoncé's first tour since her 2018's On the Run world tour.
King Charles may invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation despite tensions
Emily Ratajkowski shared adorable moments with 1-year-old son Sylvester from her recent photo shoot for Tory Burch
Rihanna is gearing up to mark her return to the stage after more than four years
Kylie Jenner dotes on her daughter Stormi as she turns five
Kylie Jenner's surprises her daughter Stormi with a cute gift and decoration ahead of her 5th birthday on February 1
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' box-office collection surpassed Academy Awards nominated movies