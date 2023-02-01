Drew Barrymore reveals starring in 'Cinderella' movie 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'

Drew Barrymore reflected on how her life changed after starring in the 1998 movie Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

On Monday, January 30, Drew Barrymore sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight for her new Netflix animated children's series Princess Power with Savannah Guthrie.

"I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s," the actress spoke on the impact of empowering storytelling.

Barrymore, 47, revealed, "I did Ever After. I was like, 'I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be.'"



The Charlie's Angeles alum shared that starring in the retelling of the classic Cinderella fairy tale, at the age of 23, "changed the way I saw the world."

Barrymore told the outlet, "I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular messaging that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life."