Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over attending King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued stern warning over attending King Charles coronation in May.



Express UK, citing Allison Pearson column for The Telegraph, reported the California-based royal couple should not expect to be ‘made welcome’ if they return to UK and attend the coronation.

Meghan and Harry have been warned that thousands will boo them at King Charles coronation if they attend due to their trash-talking about the Britain.

Allison wrote: "After insulting our country and the institution King Charles now embodies, the Sussexes will turn a solemn occasion into a family drama.”

It is reported that King Charles may invite Harry and Meghan despite tensions as he wants his both sons to be present at his coronation.

The King has reportedly also asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between Prince William and Prince Harry, so that the Duke can attend his coronation.