Kylie Jenner showers pre-birthday love on daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for daughter Stormi's 5th birthday with lavish decoration and a cute birthday present.

Before Stormi's special day, the makeup mogul turned to Instagram stories to share how lavishly she decorated the little girl's room ceiling with colorful balloons and treat-filled gift basket.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder will also celebrate her baby son Aire's first birthday the very next day on Thursday, February 2.

Jenner, 25, shares both children with rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who she split from ahead of the New Year after dating on/off for five years.

The socialite shared footage of her daughter's decked out room with her 379million followers on Tuesday afternoon.

In the shared video clip Jenner could be heard screaming in excitement "Birthday adventure began!"

A cluster of pink, purple, green, yellow and blue balloons with vibrant ribbons hovered over Stormi's blush-toned bed.

Right in the center there was also a large, rainbow unicorn balloon mixed among the sea of colors.

A pink number five shaped balloon was tied to the eldest Jenner-Webster's bedside table.

At the foot of Stormi's bed was a gift basket with the face of a unicorn on the front of it.